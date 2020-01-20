While the eyes of the nation were focused Monday on a gun-rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, organizers of a similar rally scheduled for Saturday in Rome were busy trying to firm up a list of speakers for the local event.
The rally will be held at the American Legion Farm, 493 Jones Bend Road NE, at 1 p.m.
"We're only one election away from being ruled by people who have the power to pass laws and don't care about the Constitution," organizer Chris Ashley said. "I feel like all patriotic Americans should be willing to stand up and be preemptive about it instead of being reactive about it."
Ashley is hoping that Floyd County can be designated as a "sanctuary county" in the event any kind of gun control legislation is passed.
He said all three of the announced Floyd County Sheriff candidates -- Republicans Tom Caldwell, Dave Roberson and Ronnie Kilgo -- are slated to speak, as are District 14 U.S. Congressional candidates Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Green. The president of Georgia Gun Owners, Inc., Patrick Parsons, also slated to appear.
Ashley said members of the local legislative delegation as well as city and county elected leaders also have been invited to speak at the rally.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country rallied peacefully at the Virginia Capitol on Monday, protesting plans by the state's Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation that have become a key flash point in the national debate over gun violence.
The size of the crowd and the expected participation of white supremacists and fringe militia groups raised fears that the state could see a repeat of the violence that exploded in 2017 in Charlottesville. But the rally concluded uneventfully around noon, and the mood was largely festive, with rally-goers chanting "USA!" and waving signs denouncing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
Many protesters chose not to enter the designated rally zone, where Northam had instituted a temporary weapons ban, and instead packed the surrounding streets, many dressed in tactical gear and camouflage and carrying military-style rifles as they cheered on the speakers.
The Richmond protesters came out in the thousands despite the frigid temperature to send a message to legislators, they said.
"The government doesn't run us, we run the government," said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from northern Virginia who brought a white flag with a picture of a rifle captioned, "Come and take it."
But Democratic lawmakers said the rally wasn't going to impact their plans to pass gun-control measures, including universal background checks and a one-handgun-purchase-a-month limit.
"I was prepared to see a whole lot more people show up than actually did and I think it's an indication that a lot of this rhetoric is bluster, quite frankly," said Del. Chris Hurst, a gun-control advocate whose TV journalist girlfriend was killed in an on-air shooting in 2015.
Monday's rally was organized by an influential grassroots gun-rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group holds a yearly rally at the Capitol, typically a low-key event with a few hundred gun enthusiasts listening to speeches from a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers. But this year, many more attended. Second Amendment groups have identified the state as a rallying point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.
The pushback against proposed new gun restrictions began immediately after Democrats won majorities in both the state Senate and House of Delegates in November, with much of the opposition focused on a proposed assault weapons ban. More than 100 localities have since passed measures declaring support for the Second Amendment.