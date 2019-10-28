A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after being injured by a patrol car that was struck by a man charged with drunken driving.
Trooper First Class Jeremy Battle was treated at a local hospital and released, according to GSP Sgt. First Class Logan Gass, who was called to the scene of the Sunday night crash.
"The patrol car was pushed into him and hit his right arm, but there were no broken bones," Gass said Monday. "He's going to be OK."
Gass said Battle was investigating a crash that happened near Berry College on U.S. 27 North. One lane was blocked to traffic and the blue lights on Battle's patrol car were activated to warn drivers.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Richard Anthony Faraone, 63, of 12 N. Blanche Ave. SW, approached the scene with his car straddling the lane divider. His vehicle hit the patrol car and ran off the road.
Faraone was being held in jail Monday with a bond set at $6,500. He is charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, following too closely, reckless driving and violation of the Georgia Move Over Law.
Enacted in 2016, the law requires drivers to move over one lane if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the side of a road.
If it's not possible to move over, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.