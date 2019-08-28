Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Jamie Mitchell could hardly get the words out when asked about his experiences seeing children receive holiday gifts through the Annual Charity Golf Classic to benefit Toys for Tots.
"There's no better feeling than watching a child's face light up at Christmas time," said an emotional Mitchell, who has fostered 60 children in a 12-year period and started the Toys for Tots program in Chattooga County with his wife several years ago. "I was fortunate in my own childhood. My mom and dad gave us pretty much anything we wanted, but to see a child that is not able to have anything and be able to provide for them is just the world."
Mitchell and fellow GSP colleagues Tfc. Lee Bowden and Cpl. Doug Shamblin are teeing up for the seventh benefit event at Stonebridge Golf Club Sept. 20 that will feature door prizes, meals provided by Chick-fil-A and the satisfaction of knowing one has helped a child's holiday dreams come true.
Bowden stressed that those who have never golfed before are more than welcome to participate and will be teamed up with one or two experienced golfers.
But for those who'd rather not take their chances on the 18-hole course but still want to contribute to the cause, Bowden will have his full-sized patrol SUV available at the course to collect new, unwrapped toys for those who'd like to help him reach his goal of filling the entire vehicle to the brim.
"Last year we collected 88 toys in the back of my SUV from those who didn't play in the tournament, but we'd like to get even more this year," said the father of a 5-year-old girl.
Last year the tournament cleared about $11,500 through entry fees and hole sponsorships from the 22 teams and 86 individual golfers. Individual players pay $75 and teams cost $300. Hole sponsors are charged $150 per hole, but signs with company names are included.
Teams are made up of four players and Mulligans come with a $10 fee for individuals and $40 for teams.
As an avid golfer and father of two young children, Shamblin said this event is definitely in his personal wheelhouse. He said he helped get the first golf tournament off the ground in 2012 using lessons he learned from his mother who had similar fundraisers for the American Cancer Society.
"I love golf and I love to see children happy," said Shamblin, who also has witnessed families receiving the benefits of the program during the holiday. "I was there when a single mother in Floyd got gifts for her children. She was extremely grateful and emotional. It's why we do what we do."
Those interested in participating in the tournament can pick up a registration form at the Georgia State Patrol Post No. 38 at 3386 Martha Berry Highway NE, or call Shamblin at 706-506-2006 or Bowden at 1-423-605-3339.
Tournament registration on the morning of the event is from 8:30 to 10 at the driving range. The shotgun start using the scramble/best ball format is at 10 a.m.
Mitchell said he can't think of a better cause on a better day than the Charity Golf Classic.
"Participants have a good time. They get breakfast and lunch and door prizes and local children get a Christmas they might not otherwise get," he said. "It's a win-win."