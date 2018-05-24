GSP employee accused of filing false report that triggered massive manhunt in Armuchee
According to a press release from the Floyd County Police, first responders contacted Stewart who said a white male wearing dark clothing entered the barracks building of the post, closest to the highway as opposed to the Department of Drivers Services building behind the barracks, when he pulled out a firearm and threatened to kill her.
The complaint resulted in a virtual lock down of the Armuchee community, including cancellation of recreation league games at the North Floyd Park.
The search spilled across the highway to the shopping center where Food Lion is located, and the wooded area behind the shopping center. K-9 units were called out to no avail.
"We pretty much had everything we had available up there," said Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace. "Rome city came up, the GSP SWAT Team arrived, a GBI crime scene technician was called out looking for any possible DNA evidence that might have been left at the scene. Heck, you name it, it was there."
During the course of the investigation, police reviewed security video of the post barracks which never showed anything resembling Stewart's complaint. The warrant for her arrest on a felony charge of making false statements alleges that she "continued to willfully falsify the scheme that she had come up with even after being shown the video which shows no one entering the building."
Wallace said that his detectives still have no idea what prompted the woman to make the complaint. "And we don't want to venture a guess," Wallace said. His information was that Stewart had been at the Rome post for about three years, but had been with the State Patrol for about six years. There had not been any problems with her in the past.
In addition to the felony charge, Stewart was also charged with misdemeanors for filing a false report of a crime and causing a false public alarm.
Stewart was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Thursday night.