Growing shade: Arboretum growing along Oostanaula River
Rome arborist Terry Paige said the area between Chieftains Museum and Major Ridge home was dedicated as an arboretum during the city's Arbor Day program in February of 2016 when 17 trees were initially planted. Today, the area includes 28 trees representing 20 different species.
The arboretum includes both native and non-native species. Paige said some are purchased from local nurseries, others can come from quite a distance.
"Black walnut trees are super hard to find around here," Paige said.
Some of the different species folks can find include a Persian ironwood, Japanese pagoda tree, Kwanzan, Yoshino and Okame cherry trees, Grancey gray beard, Chinese pistache and orange osage trees.
"We try to add a few more every year," Paige said while inspecting the tree trunks for ambrosia beetles Tuesday.
Trees have also been planted to honor all of Rome's garden clubs and the late Mickie Dobbs on the section of trail behind State Mutual Stadium. But it’s the area between Chieftains and Veterans Memorial Highway that is formally designated as the arboretum. It includes a section of trail branching up toward Riverside Parkway near Fuddruckers.
People can purchase tree markers and have a memorial stone placed in the mulched area beneath the tree in perpetuity. Paige said 12 trees have markers and four more are in the process of being engraved. The markers can be purchased for $200 through Mary Hardin Thornton at the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful office, 706-236-4456.
"If a tree dies, we'll replace it," Paige.
The city maintains ownership of the trees and handles all of the maintenance and care.
"We have had a few problems," Paige said. The ambrosia beetles are a common problem.
"They leave fungus in the borings and it's that fungus that does the damage," Paige said. "The fungus is left behind for the larvae to feed on once they hatch out."
A problem that some might not imagine involves the rubbing of the tender young bark by deer. That's why many of the trees have a white cover around the base of the tree.