Martin Luther King Jr. once stated almost 60 years ago that 11 a.m. on Sunday morning is one of the most segregated hours in America, and a local group has a plan to relax those barriers by attending other churches.
“A lot of us just go to the same church and we don’t encounter diversity in some churches," said Sheryl Jenkins, leader of One Community United. "You might be a Protestant that’s never been to a Catholic church or a white person who’s never been to a black church. This will help get us out of our comfort zones.”
On Sunday, Nov. 17, members of One Community United, and anyone else who wishes to attend, will be heading to St. Mary's Catholic Church as part of the organization's new initiative titled One Community Sunday.
"We're trying to bring harmony, communication and understanding across racial and socio-economic boundaries." said David Guldenschuh, a member of both One Community United and St. Mary's parish.
St. Mary's has one of the largest church memberships in Floyd County, with 2,300 families in their parish. It's also one of the most diverse parishes in Floyd County, with people from all different racial and socio-economic backgrounds, Guldenshuch said.
In addition to the organization's annual HUG event and regular small community meetings, One Community Sunday will take place every three months at a different church so that members of the community can meet and learn about different religious institutions.
The group will be meet at 10:30 a.m on Nov. 17 in the church's entrance area, or narthex, and the service will begin at 11 a.m. St. Mary's will be providing reserved seating for the group.
Those interested in going may visit One Community United's Facebook page and mark "going" on the event or contact David Goldenschuh at 706-346-3693 or by e-mail at dfg@guldenschuhlaw.com.