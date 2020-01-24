Under a new system, voters now will get a paper print-out of their ballot they can inspect before feeding that ballot into a digital scanner atop a large black ballot box.
There will be up to 245 such Dominion Voting systems in Floyd County for the 2020 elections. This week, the League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County was the first group to get a demonstration of the new machines.
The presentation was given by Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady and Bartow County Board of Elections Supervisor Joseph Kirk.
"We really appreciated their time. They were very gracious," the group's Vice President Lucy Hale said Friday. "We look forward to the public demonstration on February 1 because we want as many voters as possible to be educated on the system."
The hands-on, drop-in learning opportunity Saturday, Feb. 1, will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., in Daniel Hall off First Street.
Thursday's presentation walked local LWV members through the multi-step process that begins with registered voters having the bar code on the back of their driver's license -- or other state-issued picture ID -- scanned by the "pollbook" to make sure their name and address matches voter information.
After the voter signs an electronic elector's certificate, they will receive a voter access card that will be inserted into the ballot marking device. It is on that device voters will make their ballot selections via touchscreen -- just like in past elections.
"You'll then print your ballot and that's a key step because not only will you be able to review your ballot on paper, but if anything goes wrong during the audit process, we'll have that paper ballot for verification," Kirk explained.
He added that some voters will actually need a full-page magnifier to read the 10.5-point text of the ballots this year.
"We've already requested to have the text enlarged, but it probably won't happen this year," he said.
As the voter approaches the ballot box, a poll worker will ask them if the have reviewed the ballot before feeding the ballot face down into the ballot box scanner.
During a question session after the demonstration, Rome political consultant Vincent Olsziewski, who is blind in one eye and severely impaired in the other, expressed a concern about the inability to read the paper ballot.
"If you're saying the person with good vision is going to need a magnifying glass to read that ballot, there's no way I'm going to be able to read it and somebody who's completely blind certainly won't be able to read it," Olsziewski said. "Which means we either have to bring somebody with us to read it or we have to go to a poll worker and give up our privacy to have them read our ballot to be sure it's right."
Kirk agreed that is a valid concern and said the State Board of Elections discussed this Wednesday and believes a rule will be approved to allow the visually impaired to use smart phone technology or other devices to assist them in reading the ballot privately.
Hale said she's also concerned about accommodating the visually impaired at polling places and hopes these issues can be resolved to give all voters a fair chance.
Running out of ballots and printing ink also could be an issue, Hale said.
"I've seen it happen in Atlanta when I've been working the polls," she said, adding, however, she is glad there will be more of a concrete paper trail than there has been in the past. "We know the process is not perfect. We just want to be watchful and make sure voting is as efficient and fair as possible."