The Etowah B event room came alive with the auctioneer’s chant as the silent and live auction to benefit William S. Davies Homeless Shelter got underway Wednesday at the new Courtyard Marriott in downtown Rome.
The event was a fundraiser hosted by the Greater Rome Board of Realtors who chooses a different organization to support every year.
“We are not competitors,” Community Project Chairperson June Worthington said. “We are professionals trying to make a difference.”
Items up for auction were donated by local businesses, realty companies and affiliates.
The event made over $4,500 total, according Worthington, and all of it is going to help William S. Davies Homeless Shelter with any needs they may have.
Devon Smyth, executive director of the William S. Davies shelter, illustrated what the shelter has been working on and what the raised money will go towards. The shelter recently purchased a home on North Broad Street and they have been working with community members to renovate the house. Smyth said by the end of December the house will be opened as a fully operational women’s shelter. The house will be able to hold eight single women and four mothers with children in the upstairs rooms.
“The money that you raised today will help affect change for those who are homeless in our community,” she said.
Smyth added that the City of Rome and the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. granted the shelter a two-acre piece of land which will be turned into a farm. If those at the shelter want they can work on the farm for minimum wage and take food that is produced into areas of the community Smyth called “food deserts.”
There were 95 people in attendance, which is more than the usual 60-75 we have for these events Worthington said. In the past the benefits have not always been this big, and it has been maybe 10 years since they last had an auction Kevin Ayers, president of the board said.
William S. Davies Homeless Shelter is a transitional shelter that helps those who are homeless become self sufficient. For more information, visit their website at daviesshelter.com.