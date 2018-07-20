Great Valley Expo continues Saturday with live music
The Great Valley Expo at Lowrey Farms at 2416 Turkey Mountain Road continues Saturday from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
There will be classic cars and antique tractors along with 18-wheelers on display — including the Rubber Duck Truck from the movie Convoy — live music from artists including Marissa Barden as well as a farm to table dinner of smoked brisket, peas, squash casserole, potatoes and the Lowrey’s famous sweet corn.
Though many things have been added and attendance has vastly grown over the decade since expo first started at the farm in Armuchee, the goal to show people how things were still remains the same.
By showing people the tools used by farmers before tractors were equipped with GPS to guide them through the fields gives a glimpse of how life used to be.
The expo, held at 2416 Turkey Mountain Road, started Friday and continues today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., marking a 11th anniversary celebration.
The only cost for admission is a $5 parking fee — the dinner costs $60 for a couple or $35 for one. Get them as early as possible because historically they’ve sold out early.
If you aren’t able to swing by and pick up some fresh produce today. The farmstand at Lowrey Farms is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For updates on available produce, check the Lowrey Farms’ Facebook page.