Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority Director Sandra Lindsey said they're in the process of taking bids for a complete overhaul of the wiring and electrical components in the building which houses the city's welcome center.
Georgia Power recently made a $5,000 donation to Cave Spring for, appropriately enough, major electrical upgrades to the Cave Spring Welcome Center.
A recent Georgia Department of Economic Development Tourism Product Development survey of Cave Spring suggested that the welcome center be promoted as "the must-see first stop to start your Cave Spring visit."
It concluded there was a tremendous amount of space in the building creating a great opportunity to showcase local businesses, attractions and artists.
Lindsey said upgrades to the center already have begun with an eye on improving energy efficiency. New insulation was blown into the attic at a cost of approximately $2,500.
"I can already feel a difference," Lindsey said.
Aside from the wiring and power issues, Lindsey said a new heating and air conditioning system will be included in the upgrades as new lighting and window replacements.
The DDA has done a lot of work on the building over the last decade, including a new roof and paint job -- things that Lindsey categorized as primarily cosmetic.
The grant will be combined with money from a variety of fundraising projects and dedicated city funds to finance the upgrades.
"We'll have some work days so we'll be asking for some volunteers when we start doing some of the work," Lindsey said.
The welcome center is generally open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and usually 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Lindsey said she depends a lot on volunteers and those hours are frequently flexible and can vary.