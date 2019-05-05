The Floyd County Superior Court Grand Jury presentment for the January 2019 term was filed Friday, outlining the body's visit to several county offices and buildings.
January's Grand Jury was in session for nine days and visited the Emergency Management Center, Floyd County Water Department, Rome/Floyd Recycling Center, the Forum, Rome/Floyd E-911 Center and the Floyd County Jail.
February 15 included a trip to both the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune Street, and Floyd County E-911 Center, 5 Government Plaza.
Recommendations by the jury for the Forum included various facility improvements, including upgrading the upstairs "to match the downstairs to attract more business," and upgrades to restrooms, technology, facade and furnishings.
At the E-911 center, recommendations included hiring a cleaning company, a stove and refrigerator for workers on break, a locker/bunk room and a quiet/counsel room for de-stressing.
An inspection of the Floyd County Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, on March 15 yielded several recommendations for public education and participation in the area of recycling as well as cooperation with other county agencies in the areas of marketing and advertising. Overall the jury found the center well prepared.
During a visit to the Floyd County Water Department, 217 Calhoun Ave., on March 29, the jury found that the agency didn't have any immediate needs.
The jury toured the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, 409 E. 12th Street, on April 12, finding that the EMA is "ready to respond effectively and efficiently to actual emergencies and to provide for rapid recovery from any emergency or disaster affecting Floyd County."
Jury members also visited the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Hwy., on April 12 and prescribed a staffing increases to bring the inmate to officer ratio up to state and federal recommendations. The jury also passed along jail staff's desire for new equipment such as computers, printers, stab vests, more security cameras and patrol vehicles.
Additionally, the jury met with the Floyd County Board of Commissioners on March 29 and discussed a variety of issues, including county facilities, SPLOST projects and other funding matters. During their session the Grand Jury also considered 249 Bills, returning all as True Bills.