Grand jury indicts woman accused of stealing over $9,000 from an elderly person
A Rome woman charged with stealing over $9,000 from the account of an elderly person was among the 41 people indicted by the most recent Floyd County grand jury.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandy Nicole Stoner was arrested in February and charged with exploitation of an elder and forgery. She is accused of forging the victim’s name to four checks for amounts over $1,500 and two others that were cashed for more than $1,000
Also indicted was a Rome man arrested in October 2017 on charges that he distributed two photos of minors engaged in sexually explicit acts.
Jonathan Garry Bopp was indicted on sexual exploitation of children on accusations he distributed photos of nude male children in sexually suggestive poses with sex toys.
Three men accused of child molestation were also indicted.
Curtis Ray Edwards was arrested in January 2018 on felony aggravated child molestation, sexual battery and first-degree cruelty to children charges.
Johnny William Breeden was indicted on child molestation and sexual battery charges after his May 2018 arrest. Breeden is being held at the jail without bond.
Millard Lang Rich was arrested in August 2017 on statutory rape, child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16 charges.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Donald R. Kines, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Sammy R. Lansdell, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Feliesha M Soignet, attempting to elude;
Jeffery M. Cagle, obstruction of an officer;
Terrance L. Clowers, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Michelle A. Winslow, elder abuse;
Joshua C. Lipham, false imprisonment;
Aaron R. Martin, burglary;
William F. Beard, III and Warren D. Shannon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Trenton M. Glover, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Todd J. Breaux, theft by shoplifting;
William T. Anderson, aggravated stalking;
Bridgett N. Causey, Dewel W. Hammit and Courtney J. Johnson, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Cerialto M. Chubb, cruelty to children;
Robert B. Mitchell, burglary;
Matthew A. Carabo, obstruction of an officer;
Carl A. Loveless, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
James C. Woody, aggravated battery;
David R. Hudgens, burglary;
Matthew R. Bronson, burglary;
Tony L. Monroe, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Myron D. Reid, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act;
Markus D. Watkins, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Vincent L. Watts, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Kenton K. Chambers, terroristic threats;
Deavonti D. Daniel, contraband inside guard line;
Cordelius M. Saylor, aggravated battery;
Mark A. Jones, sexual exploitation of children;
Jesse D. Akins, burglary;
Brian K. Compton and Stephen T. Cordle, theft by receiving;
Cody A. Payne, attempting to elude;
Colby L. Pope, burglary;
James G. Johnson, burglary;
Paul E. McLemore, criminal damage to property;
Johnny L. Stephens, aggravated battery and
Joshua A. Leach, aggravated stalking.