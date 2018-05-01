You are the owner of this article.
Grand jury indicts Rome man on murder charge

  • Updated
Lamar Rashad Nicholson

The man accused of shooting to death a convenience store owner in February was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury on charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Lamar Rashad Nicholson, 28, of 1347 Redmond Circle, is accused of killing Parmjit “Rimi” Singh, 44, owner of the Hi-Tech Quick Stop at 500 Burnett Ferry Road, during a Feb. 6 shooting spree.

He's also charged with injuring Parthey Patel, a clerk at Elm Street Food and Beverage, 204 N. Elm St., during an armed robbery the same night.

Nicholson is being held without bond on those and a slew of other charges, including shooting another man in the leg and damaging the sprinkler system in his cell to cause flooding.

The grand jury also indicted Jemael Reshaud Stewart, 21, of 13 Russell St., on a charge of aggravated assault.

Stewart is accused of firing at a vehicle April 3 and barricading himself in an apartment on Avenue B. Rome-Floyd County SWAT arrested him after a standoff.

Others indicted last week are:

Eric D. Backstrom and Cody V. Ball, exploitation of an elder person;

Crystal M. Morrison, exploitation of an elder person;

John D. Stella, criminal damage to property;

Crissie A. Wells, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;

James W. Baker, burglary;

James R. Hash, theft by taking;

Larry E. Cordle III, obstruction of an officer;

Antonio D. Creamer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and

Brittany R. Garrett, possession of a weapon by an inmate.