Grand jury indicts Rome man on murder charge
He's also charged with injuring Parthey Patel, a clerk at Elm Street Food and Beverage, 204 N. Elm St., during an armed robbery the same night.
Nicholson is being held without bond on those and a slew of other charges, including shooting another man in the leg and damaging the sprinkler system in his cell to cause flooding.
The grand jury also indicted Jemael Reshaud Stewart, 21, of 13 Russell St., on a charge of aggravated assault.
Stewart is accused of firing at a vehicle April 3 and barricading himself in an apartment on Avenue B. Rome-Floyd County SWAT arrested him after a standoff.
Others indicted last week are:
Eric D. Backstrom and Cody V. Ball, exploitation of an elder person;
Crystal M. Morrison, exploitation of an elder person;
John D. Stella, criminal damage to property;
Crissie A. Wells, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
James W. Baker, burglary;
James R. Hash, theft by taking;
Larry E. Cordle III, obstruction of an officer;
Antonio D. Creamer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and
Brittany R. Garrett, possession of a weapon by an inmate.