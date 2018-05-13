Grand Jury indicts man on aggravated stalking charge
A Floyd County grand jury indicted a Rome man on an aggravated stalking charge — his third felony charge since the beginning of the year.
Billy Joe Cook, 49, of 407 Flora Ave., is accused of sending threatening texts in January to a woman who had a temporary protective order against him. According to Floyd County Jail records, he was released on a conditional bond, but arrested again in March after he followed her to a drug store and made threatening remarks.
Cook was hit with a third felony aggravated stalking charge two weeks later, when he reportedly called the woman from jail. He was being held Sunday without bond.
The grand jury handed up several other indictments last week, including:
Steven A. Fry, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Heather Headrick, Christopher Hutchens and John H. Perry, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Maggie N. Hubbard and Hamilton B. Sutton, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Corey L. Warren, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act;
Jarvis D. Caldwell, terroristic threats;
Benita M. Hamilton and Joshua J. Leach, aggravated stalking;
Treveion M. Turman, obstruction of a law enforcement officer;
Richard A. Broome, aggravated stalking;
Contravious D. Driver, attempting to elude law enforcement officers;
Michael E. Fears, obstruction of a law enforcement officer; and
Carrie E. Lindsey, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.