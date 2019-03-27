The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority took preliminary steps Wednesday toward another makeover at the Graham Homes public housing community in East Rome. The board of directors approved a resolution to start the process of converting the 150-unit community to another Rental Assistance Demonstration project community.
RAD is a voluntary program of the Department of Housing and Urban Development which seeks to allow public housing agencies to access private capital for badly needed upgrades of housing stock without tapping into the federal budget.
NWGHA Executive Director Sandra Hudson said the Graham Homes complex has roofing issues, cabinetry issues and flooring issues in a large number of units.
Hudson said that as the plans for Graham Homes evolve, some of the units could potentially be demolished to make way for a new community center and playground.
The authority first tapped into the RAD program to finance the rehabilitation of a large number of units at the Willingham Village complex in West Rome and has a couple of applications in the pipeline for RAD conversion at the Park Homes off Reservoir Street and one of the high rise apartment buildings on Fifth Avenue.
Replacement homes for the old Altoview Terrace apartments in the area of Spring Creek and East 14th Street are also being developed as RAD housing.
During Wednesday's meeting, the authority also agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Paces, a developer for conversion of both the Elm Street and old Euharlee school properties in Rockmart for new housing units.
Residents of RAD housing generally pay no more than 30 percent of the household's adjusted gross income for rent.
Board members were not happy with some of the changes to the renovation plans at the Park Homes conversion, however Hudson said the co-developer has not been able to "come up with a budget to meet the money we have." She said a lot of the lighting, plumbing and landscaping aspects to the project may not happen unless additional money is found
Elaina Beeman, the education navigator for the Project SOAR program, said a student who lives in public housing and participates in the program has received a full academic scholarship to Berry and another has been accepted to Tennessee State University and hopes to get a track scholarship.
Two of five students who had previously been enrolled in college had to come home for one reason or another, but both are involved in programs to get them back in college or on a job.
Close to 60 students now at Rome High are currently enrolled in Project SOAR.