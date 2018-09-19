Graduation rates: Floyd County Schools at 93 percent, Rome at 90 percent
The Georgia State Board of Education has released the graduation rates for the 2017-2018 school year.
Both Rome and Floyd County Schools had graduation rates above 90 percent.
Rome High School received 90.48 percent rate in 2017-2018. In comparison, Rome High received 88.54 percent graduation rate in the 2016-2017 school year.
Floyd County Schools' system graduation rate averaged at 93 percent, all four high schools in the system were also above 90 percent in the state report. Pepperell High had the highest graduation rate in the system at 97.9 percent, Armuchee High wasn’t far behind with 93.3 percent, Model High had a rate of 93 percent, and Coosa High completed the trend of all county high school graduation rates above 90 percent at 90.3 percent.
2018 High School Graduation Rates
School
Graduation Class Size
Total Graduated
Graduation Rate
Armuchee High School
134
125
93.3
Coosa High School
175
158
90.3
Model High School
171
159
93
Pepperell High School
194
190
97.9
Rome High School
420
380
90.5
Rockmart High School
238
194
81.5
Cedartown High School
295
235
79.7
Calhoun High School
252
246
97.6
Gordon Central High School
216
212
98.2
Sonoraville High School
302
279
92.4
***Information provided by the Georgia Department of Education***