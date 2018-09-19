You are the owner of this article.
Graduation rates: Floyd County Schools at 93 percent, Rome at 90 percent

The Georgia State Board of Education has released the graduation rates for the 2017-2018 school year.

Both Rome and Floyd County Schools had graduation rates above 90 percent. 

Rome High School received 90.48 percent rate in 2017-2018. In comparison, Rome High received 88.54 percent graduation rate in the 2016-2017 school year.

Floyd County Schools' system graduation rate averaged at 93 percent, all four high schools in the system were also above 90 percent in the state report. Pepperell High had the highest graduation rate in the system at 97.9 percent, Armuchee High wasn’t far behind with 93.3 percent, Model High had a rate of 93 percent, and Coosa High completed the trend of all county high school graduation rates above 90 percent at 90.3 percent.

2018 High School Graduation Rates

School

Graduation Class Size

Total Graduated

Graduation Rate

Armuchee High School

134

125

93.3

Coosa High School

175

158

90.3

Model High School

171

159

93

Pepperell High School

194

190

97.9

Rome High School

420

380

90.5

Rockmart High School

238

194

81.5

Cedartown High School

295

235

79.7

Calhoun High School

252

246

97.6

Gordon Central High School

216

212

98.2

Sonoraville High School

302

279

92.4

 

***Information provided by the Georgia Department of Education***