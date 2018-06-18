You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Governor's Honors at Berry

Berry Governor's Honors 2018

Berry College student Quinn Schurig gives directions to Governor's Honors Program as they arrive at the college on Sunday. The school welcomed approximately 660 high school students from across Georgia this past weekend. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders. / Zion Brown