Thanksgiving Day will be observed by the City of Rome and Floyd County government offices today as well as Friday. U.S. Postal Service will be closed today only.
Floyd County waste transfer stations will be closed today.
The City of Rome Solid Waste Collections will be closed today. City residents and businesses normally serviced on Thursdays will be collected on Friday along with Friday's route. Only garbage and recycling will be collected, there will be no yard carts collected. Have garbage, and recycling carts at curbside by 7 a.m.
The Walker Mountain landfill is closed today only.
The Rome City Transit Department will be closed today and Friday (Main line, Paratransit and Tripper buses). The normal schedule resumes on Monday.