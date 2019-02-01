Gov. Brian Kemp announced today he has appointed Vic Reynolds, a native Roman, as director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
A former police officer, chief magistrate judge, prosecutor, and criminal defense attorney, Vic Reynolds was elected District Attorney for Cobb County in 2012. Vic, a native of Rome, Georgia, is married to his wife of over 30 years, Holly. The couple has two daughters.
"Vic Reynolds is a courageous leader with unmatched experience," said Governor Kemp. "As District Attorney, Vic led efforts to dismantle gangs and protect local families from crime and violence. As GBI Director, he will work around the clock to ensure a safer, stronger Georgia."