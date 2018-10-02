GOP women urge members to the polls
"Vote. Vote," urged state Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, who is facing a challenge from Democrat John Burnette II.
"In my district alone, there are 4,000 Republicans who only vote in presidential elections, but your local and state governments are so much closer to you," Dempsey said. "You can catch us, you can find us, you can see us in the grocery store."
House District 13 covers the city of Rome and much of the central unincorporated area of the county. Just two other local races are contested. State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, sent his regrets. Democrat Evan Ross is battling him for the District 52 seat that spans all of Floyd and parts of Chattooga, Gordon and Bartow counties.
Floyd County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace is up against Democrat Stephanie Wright.
"If you live in Rome, if you live in Floyd County, I'll be on your ballot," Wallace reminded the crowd of about 40 women and men.
Several speakers warned that every vote will count in the statewide races, especially the closely watched contest for the governor seat between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Cookie Wozniak said they learned during poll worker training that several television stations would be conducting exit polls outside the West Lindale precinct and possibly others.
The attorney general race between Republican incumbent Chris Carr and Democrat John Barrow also is crucial, Diane Lewis said.
"Make sure you're asking the people around you if they're registered to vote," Lewis said. "And if they're not, it only takes about 90 seconds to sign them up online."
Oct. 9 is the deadline and registration is available through the My Georgia Voter Page website.
Several unopposed candidates also spoke, including Floyd County School Board member Chip Hood — who said he's proud to back newly hired Superintendent Jeff Wilson's vision.
"He's got two things: To bring back that sense of wonder in the classroom ... (and) to bring back that moral compass," Hood said.
County Commissioner Scotty Hancock touted his wife, his children and his conservatism.
"I have strong family values and strong family ties and that's what I think we need to make our community better," he said. "It starts at home."
Other local officials who will start new terms without opposition next year are state Rep. Eddie Lumsden, County Commissioner Larry Maxey and County School Board member Tony Daniel.