A wealthy Alpharetta businesswoman is considering a run for the 14th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently challenging U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in the District 6 Republican primary. Her campaign manager Isaiah Wartman said Monday she's being urged to move her campaign to the Northwest Georgia district.
"She's been asked and encouraged by lots of supporters, both in the district and in the House Freedom Caucus," Wartman said.
He said Greene -- a Christian conservative whose slogan is "Save America, Stop Socialism" -- expects to make a decision soon.
"Should she decide to run, she will be a resident of GA 14 and live in the district," Wartman said.
Local Republicans are not ready to jump on the bandwagon just yet.
"We think Ms. Greene is a good candidate. We just prefer someone from Floyd County, or at least the 14th District," said Luke Martin, who chairs the Floyd County Republican Party.
Martin said Monday he's talked to several other party chairs in the counties that make up the heavily Republican district and they've expressed the same reservations.
"We like her as a candidate. We just like her in the district where she lives," Martin said.