The folks at GoGo at The Shoe Box are making the best out of an unfortunate incident, having found a wet surprise Wednesday morning.
A water Tuesday night into Wednesday has staff selling the store's inventory outside in the parking lot as things are repaired inside and the carpet has time to dry out.
"It was a supply line hose in the restroom," said GoGo co-owner Jay Stephenson, who discovered the leak around 7 a.m. Wednesday. "We estimate about 10,000 gallons of water leaked though the night."
A large portion of the store's inventory was moved out into the parking lot throughout the morning and by the afternoon, customers were browsing the selection in the sunshine.
"We decided to kick off our tax-free sale early with the leak, so we're going Wednesday through Saturday," Stephenson said.
All standing water had been removed by the afternoon, but the carpet remained wet. Staff opened up electrical outlets in the floor to let them air out and had several industrial floor fans drying out the carpet, along with a large shop vac.
"We were told to leave the air conditioning on high until it dries out to help keep the humidity down," Stephenson said.