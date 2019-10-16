A Georgia Northwestern Technical College professor is among the Georgians seeking to replace retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson.
James T. Moore, a lecturer in Composition and Rhetoric at GNTC, submitted his application through the online portal Gov. Brian Kemp set up for anyone interested in the temporary appointment.
Isakson previously announced he will retire in December because of health issues. A special election will be held in November 2020 for the last two years of the 74-year-old senator’s third term.
Moore, a former English teacher at Floyd County Schools, is a graduate of Berry College. Several other people with local connections also have submitted resumes.
Anthony Gallagher served as manager of Floyd and Polk medical centers' non-invasive cardiology lab and their cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services until 2017, when he went to work for Wellstar Healthcare System in Atlanta.
In addition to his resume, Gallagher included his stance on several issues such as guns and tax breaks for new businesses. Most of the applicants have not.
Others with ties to Rome include John "Kevin" Williams, an Atlanta realtor and chair of Vistage executive training company. He and Allison Clements, the finance director for Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, are Shorter University graduates.
Moore, Gallagher, Williams and Clements did not cite a political party affiliation.
Matt Lieberman, the son of former U.S. senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman, was the first known Democrat to enter the race.
Top Republicans among the more than 500 would-be senators include former GOP congressman Jack Kingston of Savannah, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Georgia House, Jan Jones.
Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia will also be on the ballot in 2020, seeking a second term. The two Senate contests have sealed Georgia's status as a must-watch 2020 battleground.