The position at GNTC has been vacant since McDonald succeeded Craig McDaniel as president of the college
“She has had direct experience working with many of the companies in the region and understands the critical role of workforce development for business expansion," McDonald said in a press release. "Stephanie will be a great asset to GNTC and continue her good work for northwest Georgia.”
“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the GNTC family. The team possesses valuable knowledge and experience I plan to absorb in learning how best to deliver GNTC’s economic development initiatives,” said Scearce in a statement issued by the college. “I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness in welcoming me into the new role, and am looking forward to starting the next chapter with this fine organization.”
Scearce will be responsible for the implementation of all Technical College System of Georgia sponsored initiatives to enhance the economy of the Northwest Georgia region. This includes support to the region’s community economic development enterprises and the development of locally initiated economic development programs such as customized employee training, short term career training and locally initiated continuing education programs.
She will be actively involved in the recruitment of new business and the expansion of existing businesses within the college’s nine-county service area and will serve as a local point of contact for Georgia Quick Start.
Before taking on her role with the state Scearce served as the executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority in Blue Ridge.
Scearce holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Kennesaw State University where she was on scholarship with the Owls women's basketball team.