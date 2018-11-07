Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Floyd County Campus will be hosting a Transition Fair on Friday.
The event is designed each year to specifically serve students with challenges in helping them move from their high school years to adulthood.
Transition Fair attendees will tour the college campus to get a first-hand look at many of the programs offered by GNTC.
“This is an essential tool for high school students who face challenges as they prepare each day for everyday life, as well as adulthood,” said GNTC Student Life Coordinator Dione Waddington. “The fair is a very comprehensive way to get these students and their parents all of the information they’ll need to be successful once their high school years are behind them.”
More than a dozen programs within the college’s business technology, health technology, industrial technology, nursing and allied health technology and public service technology divisions will be on display.