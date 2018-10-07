GNTC Horticulture program holds small Fall Plant sale
The Horticulture program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College is holding a small Fall Plant Sale at the greenhouses and Building L located across from its Floyd County Campus in Rome through Friday, Oct. 12.
The sale hours are from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday the sale will take place all day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fall plants being sold include flowering kale, pansies and mums. Flowering kale plants cost $2 each and the pansies cost $11 for a flat of 36 plants. Mums are available at $5 each.
Kale and pansies will be located in the main Horticulture greenhouses while mums will be sold from a fenced area across from Building L. Buyers should stop by Building L first, said David Warren, director of GNTC’s Horticulture program.
Purchases may be made using cash or check only. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted.
Warren says that before the year is over the Horticulture program plans to have a poinsettia sale around Christmas.
“The poinsettias should be ready probably the week after thanksgiving,” said Warren.
All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC. The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community that also gives Horticulture students real-world experience.
The sale will continue until Oct. 12 or until the plants are sold out.