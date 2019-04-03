The sprawling Northwest Regional Hospital property in west Rome has been dormant for close to eight years, but that is about to change. Leaders of the Global Impact International project revealed plans for re-utilization of the entire 132-acre property.
The hospital was closed in 2011 and Rome has been marketing the property for potential mixed-use redevelopment for the past eight years. The site includes 66 buildings, some in good shape, many in not-so-good condition.
One of the issues that has hampered redevelopment of the site is existing state bond debt on the property. Jeff Mauer, one of the founders of the Restoration Rome effort, indicated Wednesday the plan includes dealing with that debt. He also said the plan for the site include re-use of a number of the buildings, including old hospital dormitory buildings.
Mauer said he has been developing a plan for the property almost since the beginnings of Restoration Rome several years ago. The not-for-profit Restoration Rome group, a subsidiary of Global Impact, has been headquartered in the old Southeast Elementary School building, 1400 Crane St., in East Rome since the city agreed to allow the group to rehabilitate the old school property in the Spring of 2016. It will continue to function in that space abd is just now beginning the second and third phases of building out that program.
Global Impact International has entered into a licensing agreement with the state to create what will be known as HOPE Village. The plan is to complete all planning and details for themulti-faceted complex sometime in the 12-24 months.
“Life and purpose will return to this campus,” Mauer said.
"We are here to do what you can't do," said former State Senator Bud Stumbaugh, Dahlonega, a member of the Global Impact board of directors. "If you think you can, you can."
The development will be modeled in a sense, after the Recovery Kentucky model and former Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher will be closely involved with the design and implementation of a full range of services from mental health issues to substance abuse issues and chronic poverty, all of which play a major role in the myriad of issues that are a part of serious concerns in communities all across America.