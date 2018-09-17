Giant book sale returns to library
Those book lovers who missed the opening day of the Friends of Library Used Book Sale on Saturday may want to head on down to the Rome-Floyd County Library for three days of special sales to round out the annual event.
With thousands of books available, as well as magazines and records, customers can restock their library at home or find some holiday gifts for family and friends. On Thursday, everything will be half-price. Then on Friday and Saturday, a plastic bag can be filled up for a dollar each.
The Coosa Room at the library, 205 Riverside Parkway, is filled with tables loaded with boxes of books. The sale will be on from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Thursday. The hours for Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — the sale will still be on Friday though the library will be closed.
On Monday, nonprofits and local organizations will be able to pick up free book from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The prices for books range from $0.25 to $3, depending on what type of book they are. Book in the special collection room are more expensive. Genres of books include classics, fiction, nonfiction, history, military, music, mystery, religion and romance. There are also movies for sale.
The sale supports the mission of the friends to get more books out into the community and provides funding for various projects at the library.
For more information contact Ruth Forrester at 706-766-7331.