Georgia Highlands College staff member Jessica Cantrell is set to appear on television for an upcoming episode of “Jeopardy!”
The episode, set to air October 18, will include Cantrell who is a part-time test proctor at GHC’s Cartersville location.
Cantrell will appear on the show this month, which is hosted by Alex Trebek who has been part of more than 7,000 episodes of “Jeopardy!” over the past three decades.
The game show was created by Merv Griffin and features questions in the form of answers for contestants to answer in the form of questions. The show originally debuted on NBC in 1964.
In addition to working at GHC, Cantrell also works at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville.