GHC hosting job fair Tuesday
Georgia Highlands College will host a public job and career fair on its Rome campus today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Student Center in the McCorkle building at the main entrance to the campus.
Participants will have a chance to meet with representatives from a number of area businesses to learn about full and part-time positions as well as potential internships for students.
“This is an opportunity for students and people in the community who want to start their career or find a career path that seems best for them," said Nick Godfrey, communications manager for the college.
The college will have an alumni panel on hand to conduct mock interviews as well as someone who can provide assistance for people who need to freshen up their resumes. Mock interviews will also be conducted.
Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Home Depot, UPS, Waffle House, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, T-Mobile, Renaissance Marquis Assisted Living, Home Instead Senior Care, Rome Cleaners, Highland Rivers Health, Floyd Medical Center, Harbin Clinic, City of Rome, Floyd County Government, Georgia Department of Labor, United Way of Rome and Floyd County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, WinShape Foundation, North Georgia Staffing and Kelly Staffing are among the companies expected to have representatives on hand.