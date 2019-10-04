It's the hottest fair around — literally.
"It was 100-plus yesterday," Coosa Valley Fair Association President Mike Elliott said Friday. "It was in the 90s last year. This is the hottest year we've had to my knowledge."
Elliott said that although the hot weather is affecting attendance a bit — causing Tuesday and Wednesday numbers to be down 10-15% from last year — folks are still coming out to enjoy the various offerings.
"We've got a lot of things for any age," Elliott said. "We try to meet everybody's interest. This year we have three new shows."
During the last day of the fair Saturday, attendees can expect to be wowed by the new Los Moralitos Circus performers, Calhoun magician Michael Frisbee and the return of chainsaw carver Jeremy Smith, along with the Flower Show all day, the Miss Teen and Miss Coosa Valley Fair pageants at 7 p.m. and the WEdunit Band in the Livestock Pavilion at 7 p.m.
The circus shows are at 3 and 5 p.m. and feature a clown, motorcycles in a cage and two gentlemen balancing on a wheel together, Elliott said.
The Magic in Motion shows by Frisbee at 3:30, 6 and 8 p.m. on Frisbee's mobile stage thrill him as much as anyone else.
"I've loved magic ever since I was a kid," said the former Marine who served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield with an artillery unit. "Even when I was overseas, if there was a deck of cards, I'd do some kind of card trick for the guys in my unit. I do a lot of fairs and I just love seeing the reactions in the audience. It tickles my heart because I know they're getting enjoyment out of it."
He said his favorite trick involves color-changing handkerchiefs, but he is also in the process of training a couple of rabbits.
Special Events Committee Chair Wanda Whitten said she's going to blame the hot weather for the fact that they had to cancel the Challenger Pageant involving women with special needs due to lack of participation, but the other two pageants are still a go with a combined seven contestants.
Pageant contestants will compete with an interview, casual wear, an on-stage question and an evening wear portion, Whitten said. The winner will go home with $1,000 and represent the Coosa Valley Fair in Greenville, South Carolina, at the Georgia Agricultural Fair.
"I can't express how much we appreciate the community supporting us," said Elliott, a member of the Exchange Club of Rome. "All the profit we make goes back to the community."
Fair gates open at 10 a.m. and close at midnight Saturday.