The year 2020 will usher in a new decade, a new presidential election and a new way to vote for the entire state of Georgia.
"This will be the largest roll-out of voting machines in the U.S.," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger stopped by the Floyd County elections office on Wednesday to sit down with Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady to talk about the new voting machines that will be installed at every Georgia voting precinct before the March 2020 presidential preference primary.
It's been 18 years since Georgia precincts have received new voting machines and both Raffensperger and Brady said the new ones will be more efficient for voters and poll workers.
"We've already begun picking up old machines from elections offices and we're already well ahead of schedule," Raffensperger said.
Voting machine demonstrations have already begun throughout Georgia and have been met with immense praise, Raffensperger said.
During the municipal elections in November, nine counties were used as "pilots" to test out the new machines. In Northwest Georgia, counties included Bartow, Paulding and Catoosa.
According to Brady, local elections offices have already begun training in preparation for election season.
"We've done three cycles of training and we'll be doing even more in January." Brady said. "We want them to be prepared for the large turnout of voters."
The 2020 election season is expected to have the largest voter turnout in Georgia history, with a projected turnout of around 5 million voters, Raffensperger said.
Recently, the League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County contacted the elections office to express their interest in hosting their own demonstration for local voters.
Brady agreed and said that the demonstrations will begin sometime after the first of the year.