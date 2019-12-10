Bridget, a 32-year-old mother of four with her own home business, was always fiercely independent.
Until she was raped.
The trauma sent her into a downward spiral that led to her homelessness and sudden dependence on others, she said.
"I fell into a depression and it was really hard to get myself back on track," she told nearly 140 people at a Georgia Department of Community Affairs informational meeting about available resources for the homeless Tuesday at the Rome Civic Center. "I bounced from hotel to hotel. When you work from home selling stuff on Etsy and you have children up under you, it makes it really hard, plus I had to pay over $200 a week."
Connecting with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority in Rome, Good Neighbor Ministries and Action Ministries all helped her get into an apartment of her own, she said. Although there were challenges at first with an uncooperative landlord who expected far too much money upfront, she said continued support from local entities has made all the difference for her and her family.
"I'm just taking it slow each and every day," she said. "I'm still going through the process."
It's for people like Bridget and the hundreds of other unsheltered people in the Floyd County area that the Office of Homeless and Special Needs Housing at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs felt compelled to visit Rome at the invitation of the Homelessness Task Force.
Several staff members of the state agency presented information on a variety of resources local nonprofits and community leaders might be able to use to help the local homeless population.
Michael Thomas, the continuum of care program manager at DCA, started off with the reasons why there are more than 10,000 homeless individuals in Georgia.
"Poverty is a unifying condition," Thomas said. "Minimum wage doesn't cut it. Working 160 hours a month, that's only about $1,100 a month and ends up being a large percentage of rent."
Thomas added that 45% of homeless adults worked in the past 30 days.
"There's the perception that the homeless don't work," he pointed out. "The problem is they're not earning enough to afford housing."
He was mostly preaching to the choir as he listed mental illness, domestic violence, incarceration, substance abuse and lack of support for veterans as the other causes of homelessness. But he and his colleagues hoped information on such resources as the Coordinated Entry system, Emergency Solutions Grant, the Continuum of Care program and the Reentry Partnership Housing Provider program would provide something new they could run with.
Although Floyd is not one of the 152 Georgia counties within the DCA's Continuum of Care program -- and therefore can't participated in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual funding competition -- local nonprofits can apply for the ESG funds. They're available for street outreach, emergency shelter, supportive services for the homeless, homelessness prevention, rental assistance, the Homelessness Management Information System, hotel/motel vouchers and rapid rehousing.
Beneficiaries include households that were homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness that have certain poverty-level incomes or individuals who are chronically homeless. People with HIV/AIDS, the elderly, veterans, victims of domestic violence, those suffering from mental illnesses or those dealing with substance abuse issues also are eligible.
Organizers told attendees they would email important links to grant applications.
Rome City Commissioner-elect Bonny Askew expressed frustration over Floyd County not being eligible for some of the grant funds.
"There's a lot of money available on some things, but when you've got millions for Atlanta or Augusta and only $40,000 for other counties, that's not a lot to work with," Askew said.
Rome's Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson took a more optimistic approach to the information that was shared.
"It's great to have more resources we can look into for our community," Eidson said. "Just like the United Way model, we all just want to sit at the same table and figure this out together."