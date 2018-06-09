Georgia Press Association announces winners; Rome News-Tribune brings home 5 awards
JEKYLL ISLAND (AP) — The Georgia Press Association is announcing the winners of its 2018 Better Newspaper Contest, which honored hundreds of journalists from more than 70 newspapers.
The awards were announced Friday night at the group's annual convention on Jekyll Island.
Rome News-Tribune received five awards in Division B:
The classified advertising department won first place for its classifieds section.
Roman Life Editor Severo Avila took third place for his humorous columns discussing Bobby Cox, yard sales and how the Waffle House really saves lives.
Staff writer Spencer Lahr received a third place award for his investigative reporting entry “Shorter University sexual harassment.”
And Sports Editor Jeremy Stewart won two third place awards for photography. The first is for the sports feature photograph “Celebration hug” and the second for the sports photo “Rome quarterback run.”
The Savannah Morning News won the Freedom of Information Award for doing the most in 2017 to uphold principles of the First Amendment and protect the public's right to know.
The Savannah newspaper was honored for battling to get public hospital officials to comply with Georgia's Open Records Act.
The Photo of the Year was by Clay Neely of The Newnan Times-Herald. It depicts the father of a child who drowned while attending a summer day camp.