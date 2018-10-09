Wheeler and the management staff will be located on the third floor of the DLS building that is currently being renovated.
The old building, which will be completely empty after the last of the Georgia Power team moves at the end of the month, is being listed for $2.8 million.
The property includes approximately 43,000 square-feet of office space in two connected buildings on just under a 1.6 acre lot with 119 parking spaces on two levels that are fully sprinkled.
Both buildings have numerous office spaces along with a 2,600 square-foot auditorium or training room. Both of the buildings are equipped with elevators.
"When we closed the business office just had too much space to house the number of employees who were still there," Wheeler said. We just don't need as much space."
The building was constructed in the mid 1980s. Before moving into that facility, many of the local management executives with Georgia Power were housed in what is now the Synovus Bank building on Broad Street.
Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne said he has no assessment information or deed history on the building at 800 Broad St., since it is lumped together with all of the other Georgia Power property in Floyd County for tax purposes.