Georgia Power wants to connect with partner agencies in the Rome area to help the neediest across the community meet their power bills.
The goal of the program is to assist the utility's customers with debt prevention, according to Hafiz Grier, the company's energy assistance program technology coordinator for the Northwest region.
Grier told Rome Rotary Club members Thursday that the utility wants to partner with folks like the Salvation Army, United Way and others to provide a full range of support services to customers. He said they've developed an online portal to keep track of specific customers and their needs.
Once a customer seeking aid gives authorization, the third-party organization would be able to access their account to see what kind of shape they are in -- then make a pledge of payment to keep service from being disconnected.
"A lot of our organizations are really seeing this as being a benefit to being able to get a transparent picture of exactly what that customer is going through," Grier said. "We really would like to get connected."
The online data shows a complete history of power use and if the customer has received aid from any other agency within the past 12 months.
The Energy Assistance Program was created in 2017, in large part to mitigate the void left by the closure of many of the Georgia Power business offices.
Just prior to his presentation to the service club, Grier said he was working with the Salvation Army to help a special-needs customer who was in a serious financial bind related to a divorce and loss of income.
Another thing the Energy Assistance Program does is make people aware of special discount programs available to Georgians.
For example, there is a senior citizen discount for customers over the age of 65 who have an income of less than $25,000 a year. The power bill can be reduced by $24 a month.
"That's a savings of $288 a year," Grier said.
The company also offers all residential customers a free energy audit.
"We have a specialized team and if you call and set up an appointment we'll contact you within five business days and actually come to your home and give you information about how your home can be more energy efficient," Grier said.
Any faith-based organizations or community organizations that would like information about the program or online portal can contact the energy assistance program at gpcenergyassistance@southernco.com. Grier said he would be more than happy to come out and assist with the training of local staff on how the program works.