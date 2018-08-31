Georgia Power modifies coal ash removal plant at Plant Bowen
"Permanently closing our ash ponds is about more than compliance for Georgia Power, it's about a persistent focus on making the best decisions for our customers, at each individual site and for our neighboring communities," said Mark Berry, vice president of Environmental & Natural Resources for Georgia Power, in a press release.
"Our multi-year closure strategy is aggressive and we are making great progress, while remaining committed to working quickly and safely, protecting water quality every step of the way and complying with state and federal requirements."
The plan at Plant Bowen was developed after a complete review of the site and a large 250-acre ash disposal pond. Georgia Power plans to excavate the entire basin and put in a synthetic liner to create a new onsite storage facility that will be fully permitted, regulated and monitored by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
Georgia Power spokesman Craig Bell said he was not aware of a projected completion date for the project at Bowen.
The company is also in the process of removing ash ponds at Plant Hammond near Coosa as well as five other coal-fired plants across the utility's system. Bell said the company is working to remove the ash from the three ash ponds closest to the Coosa River at Plant Hammond, but explained that he could not offer a timetable for completion of that work.
Over the last three years, Georgia Power has installed approximately 500 groundwater monitoring wells around its coal ash ponds across the state to actively keep up with the quality of groundwater. The company said that since 2016, it has not identified any risks to public health or drinking water.
Georgia Power has more than 30 of the groundwater monitoring wells around Plant Hammond. One of the wells recorded reportable levels of arsenic at a depth of approximately 37 feet but that was not regarded as a concern to the groundwater supply or the Coosa River.
Over the last five years, Georgia Power has safely retired or fuel-switched approximately 4,000 MW of coal and oil-fired generation and the company's coal-fired generation capacity is nearly half of what it was in 2005.
Doug Walker, associate editor contributed to this report