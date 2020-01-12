Electric service was expected to be restored by Monday morning to more than 2,500 customers in Floyd County affected by Saturday night's storm.
Georgia Power officials said in a Sunday release that power had been restored to over 112,000 customers across the state. As of Sunday afternoon, approximately 11,000 were still out -- with a majority of the outages concentrated to the Rome, Cartersville, and Carrollton areas.
"While the company continues to work as quickly and safely as possible, customers in the hardest hit areas should plan ahead for outages that last into Sunday evening, due to the accessibility to damage from the storm and difficult terrain," the statement read.
The company cited downed trees and blocked roads that must be cleared as additional challenges that had to be addressed. Georgia's advanced electric grid allowed power to be rerouted in some areas.
In addition to Georgia Power's teams, another 400 contract personnel were called in Sunday. There were approximately 420 cases of individual damage or trouble (including broken poles and lines) the company was working to repair.
The company offered the following severe weather safety tips:
* Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
* Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines -- it can kill.
* Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
* Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
* Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road -- it's the law in Georgia.