The local economic development effort got a a shot in the arm Friday as Georgia Power presented a check for $10,000 to leaders of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
Cassandra Wheeler, regional director for Georgia Power, said the utility makes donations to communities on a fairly frequent basis.
"The funds are not the same as donations we make to the community so its a different type of funding," Wheeler said. "When we see a need and an opportunity to partner from an economic development standpoint, we're happy to make a contribution."
Wheeler was joined by Georgia Power Regional External Affairs Manager Joel Hanner and Regional Community Development Manager Elyse Davis for the presentation.
Missy Kendrick, president of the development authority said she could think of numerous ways to utilize the funds but that new marketing efforts are likely to be the primary beneficiary.
"We are going to apply this money toward some of the initiatives that are developed in our strategic planning process," Kendrick said. "We'll probably apply it toward our branding process."
A committee met Thursday to take a look at some ideas that were developed by consultants who are assisting with the branding effort.
"We asked them to go back and tweak a few things here and a few things there (with respect to a new logo)," Kendrick said, "I think its going to be great for the development authority when we roll it out."
Meanwhile, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said that no decisions have been made with respect to a permanent home for the development authority. Kendrick and her project manager Heather Seckman are still being housed in the Rome Floyd Chamber building.
At one point, city and county officials thought about renovating the old building between the chamber of Fire Station 1 at West First Street and Riverside Parkway.
It did not take long to determine that renovating that building, now used for storing and restocking air bottles used by the fire department, would be a much too expensive project.