Georgia Highlands commencement Saturday

Up to 973 students will receive diplomas Saturday at 10 a.m. during the Georgia Highlands College commencement at the Forum River Center, including a Model High School senior as well as a grandfather and his grandson.
Kilian Chapman is the first student in Floyd County Schools’ history to graduate with an associate's degree two weeks before receiving his high school diploma.
Chapman said he entered the dual-enrollment program because he said he felt like he needed bigger challenges and wanted to push himself more academically.
“Take every opportunity you’re given. If you’re not too caught up in staying in the actual high school, I would recommend it," he said "Don’t go into it thinking it’s the same workload as high school classes."
Chapman’s future plans are to transfer into Kennesaw State as a junior to finish his bachelor’s degree and major in computer science. He then wants to move to Colorado where he often visits his best friend. Chapman said he loves the culture and mindset of the Western United States. He said that the high school dual enrollment program has fully prepared him to do it on his own, and the biggest difference transitioning from high school-level to college-level classes was the amount of work he had to do on his own at home versus in the classroom.
Ron Hale and his grandson Thorne have almost 50 years that separates them in age, but on Saturday they’ll be side-by-side receiving diplomas with other GHC graduates.
Ron hopes that by showing others in his life, like his grandson, that it’s always possible to achieve a goal no matter your age, it will inspire them to do the same … and hopefully, he says, sooner than he did.
“I think the biggest reason I decided to go to college after so many years is I've got some wonderful grandchildren and they're all coming up and moving through school,” he said, “and by doing this I can say, ‘Look, if I can do it, if I did it, then you can do it.’ It's all about your attitude.”
Thorne started around the same time his grandfather did. His grandfather helped inspire him to start back. Thorne thought, “If he can do it, I can go back and do it, too.
Ron will be receiving his associate degree in art from GHC and is currently working on his bachelor’s at Kennesaw State University and hopes to continue his art with a pursuit of a master’s degree, as well. Thorne plans on pursuing a career in radio and has completed his associate degree in communications.
