Georgia Highlands College has been working on updating its 48-year-old Floyd County campus over the past few years and is currently in the process of adding a new green space with site prep beginning later this week.
The final design is still not set said Nick Godfrey, communications manager for GHC, however the site will be located between the Lakeview and McCorkle buildings where a current faculty parking lot sits. The space is meant to bring more students and community out to enjoy the beautiful campus, Godfrey said.
According to Godfrey, the parking lot will not be completely done away with, since that area is also where some campus deliveries are unloaded.
“There won't be less parking, it will just be different,” he said. “There will just be some shuffling around.”
Faculty will now park in the parking lot in front of the Lakeview and McCorkle buildings. The college is looking to begin prepping the site this week after final exams are over.
The Floyd campus has been undergoing renovations since 2011 when the college renovated its library, followed by its student center in the F-Wing a few years later. This renovation consisted of updating the campus bookstore, game room and common area. Highlands has also recently updated science labs and hallways.
The money for these renovations comes from an increase in the school’s student population, according to a GHC release. The college experienced a 2.8 percent increase for the 2018 fall semester which makes it the second highest enrollment rate for state colleges in Georgia. This list included state colleges only and not universities. The latest increase marks the fourth year the college reached an all-time high in the University System of Georgia s’ enrollment report. These numbers are spread across all of GHC campuses since students commute between campuses depending on their course load. The numbers also take into consideration online students.
The college was also recognized by the USG as having a $168 million impact on the state of Georgia, a $19 million increase from last year. The study is conducted by the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business every year and includes spending by the institution, spending by the students, jobs created and anything that contributes to the Georgia economy as a whole.