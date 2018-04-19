GDOT: 2 years remain on U.S. 41 project in Bartow
Westbound traffic at the Ga. 20/U.S. 411 interchange was down to one lane several days this week while contractors worked on the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks. It was unclear Thursday if future lane closures are planned.
Mohamed Arafa, district spokesman for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said any closures would be scheduled during non-peak traffic hours.
"They closed the lanes after the morning rush hour at 9 a.m. and reopened them way before the evening rush hour at 3 p.m.," Arafa said.
The GDOT field plan review for the project also bars lane closures on the weekends between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Just over a mile of U.S. 41 is being widened, from around Cartersville Medical Center to Massell Drive, and another westbound lane is being added.
The bulk of the project involves straightening the cloverleaf near the hospital where traffic converges from U.S. 41, U.S. 411, Ga. 20, Ga. 61 and Ga. 3. On- and off-ramp locations will be shifted around as some of the steep inclines are flattened out.
"The project also includes reconstruction of the bridges over CSX Railroad, over U.S. 411 and over Pettit Creek," Arafa said.
A section under the CSX bridge — Tennessee Street near Felton Road — also is being widened to four lanes with a 20-foot wide raised median and sidewalks.
C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc., was awarded the $32 million contract in August 2014, with a completion date of Dec. 31, 2017. The date was bumped back to June 2019, but Arafa said unforeseen geotechnical issues led to a further delay.
"The project is approximately 70 percent complete. It is scheduled to be entirely completed by the end of April 2020," he said.
Arafa said the lane closure this week was a temporary measure, not a permanent fixture, although it could happen again depending on the needs of the crew.
"We understand that work on this project has been causing some inconvenience and traffic delays but ... it will improve the flow of traffic in the area, make it safer and help the public get to where they need to go in Bartow and Floyd counties," he said.