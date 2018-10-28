The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to replace the bridge on Bells Ferry Road over Woodward Creek, called the worst bridge in Floyd County's bridge system.
County Manager Jamie McCord said there's no pricing yet, but GDOT would fund it through the Local Bridge Replacement program. No local match would be required.
"This bridge, in my opinion, is more than $2 million," McCord told the County Commission. "It's a gift."
The down side is that there are no plans to include a temporary bridge in project. That means a six-mile detour for drivers in the area, McCord said, for the estimated nine months of construction.
County Commissioners agreed last week to move forward with the bridge replacement. Staffers will develop a memorandum of understanding with GDOT and bring it back to the board for final approval.
The bridge was installed in 1938 and widened in 1969. The beams were last painted in 1984, with lead-based paint.
An inspection in October 2017 rated the deck, superstructure and substructure as in fair condition. Among the issues are deterioration of exposed areas, cracks in the masonry and separation in some areas.
Commissioners also accepted a $40,071.93 bid from Core & Main LP to provide ductile iron pipe and accessories for a water line improvement project.
McCord said the line runs up U.S. 27 North and needs to be relocated. Once the new line is in, the line under the highway will be abandoned. The funds will come from the County Water Department's capital projects budget.
In other actions, the board approved two change-orders to construction contracts at the former Zartic plant on Lavender Drive, which is being remodeled as the new recycling center.
McCord said Multi-Craft will install conduit for the public address system, scale, gate communication and Comcast line, instead of county crews. The company also will modify the sprinkler system for the entryway to meet code requirements.
The changes won't affect the bottom line of the budget, McCord said, but policy is that any alterations to SPLOST contracts must go before the board.