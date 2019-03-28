The Georgia Department of Transportation will scale back its construction work across Northwest Georgia for the next two weekends.
GDOT spokesman Mohamed Arafa said Thursday the agency is suspending construction-related lane closures on all interstates to ease congestion during the spring break travel weekends.
There essentially will be no closures this weekend from noon Friday until 10 p.m. Sunday and from noon on April 5 to 10 p.m. April 7.
"We understand that a lot of people are hitting the road, and we would like to make it a little easier for them to go through Northwest Georgia," said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the GDOT office in White.
Arafa said crews may still work near the highways and urged motorists to continue to use caution.
"Safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place," he noted. " Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any interstate."
Georgia DOT offers free interstate highway assistance 24/7 for motorists across Georgia. The long-standing Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) program services metro Atlanta, while the Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program (CHAMP) services the rest of the state.
Call 511 for vehicle assistance or to report an issue.