Road work is expected to continue through Friday on the shoulders of Ga. 53 and 20.
Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews started Tuesday on a project to repair the deteriorating edges of pavement on the highways through Floyd County.
Weather permitting, the work is scheduled for the hours between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to GDOT spokesman Mohamed Arafa.
Edge repair is intended to guard against pavement failure due to stress from traffic, water, aggressive-growth vegetation and wind. Arafa said the project is designed to minimize the effects of shoulder drop-offs and maximize the safety of the roadway for the traveling public.