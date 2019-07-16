Georgia Department of Transportation crews are replacing damaged reflective pavement markers along U.S. 27/Ga. 1 this week.
District Spokesman Mohamed Arafa said the moving work area is expected to be on the road Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weather permitting. Replacement of the obliterated markers is a safety maintenance project funded by the state.
Motorists should be alert for lane closures along the route and GDOT crews. Arafa said moving work zones must be treated as any other work zone, which means drivers should slow down and expect the unexpected.
Rear-end collisions and running off the road make up 60% of work-zone crashes, according to GDOT. Causes are typically distracted driving, driving too fast for conditions or a drunk or impaired motorist.
There were 27,235 crashes in Georgia work zones in 2018, resulting in 8,928 injuries. Fourteen fatalities involved commercial vehicles and 30 pedestrians were killed in work zones last year.