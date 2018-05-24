GDOT awards Booger Hollow bridge contract
Marietta-based Baldwin Paving Co. Inc., was the low-bidder on the contract, which includes improvements to the bridge approaches near Lewis Road.
Baldwin also won the rehab contracts for Tom's Creek bridge on Norton Road in Kingston near the intersection with Tom Jones Road — at $1.1 million — and the Cedar Creek bridge on Littlefield Road west of Interstate 75 in Adairsville at a cost of $943,423.
No start date is set for the projects, but the contracts call for all three bridges to be done by Oct. 31, 2019.
The announcements are part of GDOT's May contract awards, which totals $112.7 million for projects around the state.
Ga. 61 in Bartow County also is scheduled for resurfacing along a 4.2-mile stretch between Plymouth Drive in Cartersville and the Paulding County line. Bartow Paving Co. won the contract with a $1.1 million bid and has a March 31, 2019, deadline to complete the work.
The largest contract awarded this month was for $37.6 million to resurface 19 miles on I-75/Ga. 401 in Gordon and Whitfield counties. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. of Marietta won the bid.