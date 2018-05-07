Cedartown woman killed in shootout with officers had run in with Polk County police the day before
Polk County police reports from Sunday indicate a Cedartown woman who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon by law enforcement officers had delusions that police were out to get her. Kimberley Rae McCann opened fire at police after a chase from Cave Spring ended at U.S. 411 and Ga. Loop 1 when she crashed her vehicle, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Greg Ramey:
McCann, 55, had been speeding through a school zone in Cave Spring Monday around 3 p.m. when a Cave Spring police officer attempted to make a traffic stop. When she did not stop, a chase began from Cave Spring and was joined by members of the Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol in pursuit.
McCann led officers to the intersection of U.S. 411 and Ga. Loop 1, where she crashed, striking several police vehicles. She then started shooting at police. Four officers to return fire, killing McCann. No officers were injured.
The officers who shot back at McCann were Floyd County police officers Leonard Whaley and Chris Shelley, Trooper Jamie Mitchell and Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy Devin Womack.
"(Womack) is a fine deputy and a good man," said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.
The three agencies involved in the shooting requested the GBI to investigate. Ramey, who is the supervisor of the Calhoun office, held a news conference at the Joint Law Enforcement Center on Monday night, sharing some of the initial details of the GBI’s investigation.
Ramey cited it being early on in the investigation in saying he was not sure of the number of shots fired by McCann or police. He also said officials are still looking into the type of gun she used and whether or not she had any outstanding warrants.
According to Polk County police reports McCann had a verbal confrontation with Polk County police on Sunday and her mother reported she had delusions police were out to get her.
On Sunday at 10:28 a.m. McCann called police to her Harris Circle home then got in a heated verbal confrontation with officers. She went back in her home and police left. She later called 911 saying police had been shooting at her and her dog.
Later that afternoon, around 3:15 p.m., there were calls of shots fired at her home. Police arrived and she spoke with 911 dispatchers saying everything was OK and she did not call. Her mother spoke with Polk County officials and stated McCann had a history of delusions that police were following her and had possibly been committed several times. McCann's mother also said on Sunday she was likely not taking her medication.
U.S. 411 was opened back up at 8 p.m. after traffic had been halted at the intersection for several hours after the shooting.