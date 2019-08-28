UPDATE: 1:21 p.m. 8/28/19:
James Mauldin has been captured in Coweta County according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Facebook page. The GBI issues a thank you to Georgia State Patrol and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
UPDATE: 12:42 p.m. 8/28/19:
A man suspected of shooting to death two people in Chattooga County is now accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Norcross and driving her to a motel in Moody, Alabama.
The Summerville News is reporting that Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader released the new information Wednesday.
Steven James Mauldin, 38, is accused of killing two people and wounding another person during a Tuesday shooting spree inside a residence on Ga. 100 near the Chattooga and Floyd county line.
Schrader said Mauldin picked up his girlfriend in Norcross but, later, when she wanted to get out he pointed a gun at her and wouldn't let her leave.
The two went to a hotel in Moody, Alabama, near Birmingham. She got word to hotel staff that she had been kidnapped and Mauldin fled.
Previously posted
Following the Tuesday morning shooting that left two dead and one injured near the Floyd - Chattooga County line, law enforcement have led a manhunt for 38-year-old Steven Mauldin, of Summerville, who has been spotted across the state line.
According to reports by the Summerville News:
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said the gunman who killed two people and wounded another has been spotted in Alabama.
“We have confirmed that suspect Steven Mauldin has been sighted near Birmingham, Ala.,” Sheriff Schrader said.
Mauldin is accused of killing 35-year-old Joe Edward Brown and his 61-year-old mother Linda Mae Everett, both of Hwy. 100, according to the sheriff.
The injured man taken to an area hospital has been identified as Daryl Lee Marsh, 46, of that same residence on Hwy. 100.
Previously reported:
Investigators are looking for 38-year-old Steven James Mauldin of Summerville, who they believe was involved in Tuesday morning’s shooting that killed two people and injured another, Sheriff Mark Schrader told The Summerville News.
“Arrest warrants have been obtained for Steven James Mauldin charging him with two counts of murder along with other related charges. We are still looking for the silver Honda Civic. We do believe now that he is not in the area of the incident,” Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader said.
The shooting was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Ga. 100 near the Chattooga-Floyd county line. Authorities are looking for a silver 2003 Honda Civic, and believe it was taken from the residence where the shooting took place. The license plate number is RMR8244.
911 reports police were looking in the area of Ga. 100 near the Chattooga-Floyd County line. Law enforcement swept an industrial chicken farm Tuesday morning near the county line but did not find Mauldin.
The Summerville News reported that Schrader made the following statement Tuesday morning:
“We are still processing details and working on the situation. We can confirm two people are deceased and one has been transported to an area hospital. We will update when we can. Please push out for everyone in the area to use caution if the see anyone on foot. At this time we are unsure if there are additional persons involved.”
The Chattooga County Sheriff later confirmed Mauldin was the suspected additional person involved in the shooting and, as of press time, a manhunt for him was still underway in Floyd County and Cherokee County, Alabama.
According to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Dave Roberson, both of their respective agencies received notification Tuesday morning and are assisting in the search.