The Floyd County Police Department has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with investigation of an officer involved shooting on Kingston Highway, according to Floyd County police.
According to Floyd County police Sgt. Chris Fincher:
The Metro Drug Task Force and SWAT team were serving a warrant at 1933 Kingston Highway when they were met by gunfire on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. Police returned fire and one person was shot.
Police say the resident was a "known gang member" and the injuries were non-life threatening. Members of the SWAT team rendered first aid and were able to stabilize him prior to EMS arrival.
The officer involved in the incident is a Floyd County officer assigned to the SWAT team.
The FCPD will defer all other questions to GBI pending their investigation.